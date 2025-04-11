In US illegally for 30+ days? Register today or risk jail, $998 daily fine

If you’ve been in the United States without legal status for 30 days or more, today is the last day to register with the federal government or risk fines and possible prosecution.

A US federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for the Trump administration to move forward with its plan to enforce mandatory registration for undocumented migrants. Judge Trevor Neil McFadden ruled that the groups challenging the policy did not have standing to block it, allowing the requirement to take effect from Friday, April 11, 2025.

Registration deadline applies nationwide

Homeland Security officials said individuals who have already crossed the 30-day mark must register immediately. The rule covers anyone aged 14 and above who is in the US without legal status.

“President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” said Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security.

ALSO READ: F-1 visa expired? You can stay in US if student record is still active “The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans,” she added.

Also Read

The registration process includes:

Submitting fingerprints

Declaring a current US address

Carrying registration documents at all times

Legal guardians registering on behalf of minors under 14

Failure to comply may lead to prison sentences or fines. Those who have received deportation orders and still remain in the country could be fined up to $998 (per day.

“Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to self-deport and leave the country now,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X (formerly Twitter). “If they don’t, they will face the consequences.”

Rule affects up to 3.2 million people

The administration says between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people could be affected. The requirement will also apply to Canadians who overstay the 30-day limit — including seasonal visitors, often referred to as snowbirds, who spend winters in US states such as Florida.

Groups that filed the lawsuit said the government should have gone through a public notification process before implementing the rule. They argued that the rule places undocumented people — including long-time residents with jobs and family ties — in an impossible situation: register and risk deportation, or stay underground and face criminal charges.

According to the lawsuit, the requirement also advances Trump’s agenda of large-scale deportations.

Meanwhile, US Citizenship and Immigration Services has already begun directing undocumented migrants to create online accounts in preparation for the registration.