The United States plans to photograph every non-citizen when they enter and leave the country, citing advances in facial recognition technology that allow wider use at border points.

According to a filing in the Federal Register, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will expand photo and biometric checks at land borders, seaports, and airports. The policy applies to anyone who is not a US citizen, including green card holders living in the country.

Why this matters

The rule was first proposed in 2021. It has returned as part of the Trump administration’s push for tougher border enforcement and closer tracking of departures to prevent people overstaying their visas.

CBP says the system will help detect forged documents and improve identity checks for travellers leaving or entering the United States. What will change The policy takes effect on December 26, 2025. Changes include: • Photographing non-citizens at all departure points in the U.S. • Collecting other biometric data where needed • Expanding facial recognition checks to children under 14 and adults over 79 • Matching new photos with images already held in government systems CBP already collects fingerprints and photos from many travellers entering the country, including those with visas and green cards. Making these checks compulsory on exit would be new.