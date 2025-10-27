Home / Immigration / US to photograph green card, visa holders entering and leaving from Dec

US to photograph green card, visa holders entering and leaving from Dec

The US will photograph all non-citizens entering and leaving the country from December 2025, expanding facial recognition checks to green card holders and children

US immigration
CBP already collects fingerprints and photos from many travellers entering the country, including those with visas and green cards. Making these checks compulsory on exit would be new. Reuters/ Mike Blake
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
The United States plans to photograph every non-citizen when they enter and leave the country, citing advances in facial recognition technology that allow wider use at border points.
 
According to a filing in the Federal Register, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will expand photo and biometric checks at land borders, seaports, and airports. The policy applies to anyone who is not a US citizen, including green card holders living in the country.
 
Why this matters
 
The rule was first proposed in 2021. It has returned as part of the Trump administration’s push for tougher border enforcement and closer tracking of departures to prevent people overstaying their visas.
 
CBP says the system will help detect forged documents and improve identity checks for travellers leaving or entering the United States.
 
What will change
 
The policy takes effect on December 26, 2025.
 
Changes include:
 
• Photographing non-citizens at all departure points in the U.S.
• Collecting other biometric data where needed
• Expanding facial recognition checks to children under 14 and adults over 79
• Matching new photos with images already held in government systems
 
CBP already collects fingerprints and photos from many travellers entering the country, including those with visas and green cards. Making these checks compulsory on exit would be new.
 
What CBP says
 
“Implementing an integrated biometric entry-exit system that compares biometric data of aliens collected upon arrival with biometric data collected upon departure helps address the national security concerns arising from the threat of terrorism, the fraudulent use of legitimate travel documentation, aliens who remain in the United States beyond their period of authorized stay (overstays) or are present in the United States without being admitted or paroled, as well as incorrect or incomplete biographic data for travellers,” said CBP in its filing.
 
What happens next
 
CBP expects full rollout within three to five years. Public comments must be sent by November 26, 2025, before the system becomes operational the following month.

Topics :US green cardUS visaUS immigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

