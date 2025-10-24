UK raises fast-track visa and sponsor application fees by up to 75%

The United Kingdom has increased charges for fast-track immigration processing, effective October 21, Tuesday, extending a pattern of fee hikes over the past two years.

Expedited processing of sponsorship management requests for worker, temporary worker, or student sponsors will now cost GBP 350, a 75 per cent rise from the earlier GBP 200. Priority service for sponsor licence applications has gone up to GBP 750 (about Rs 88,000), marking a 50 per cent jump from GBP 500.

These changes apply only to expedited and priority applications. Standard processing fees remain unchanged. The move follows recent increases in charges for Certificates of Sponsorship, skilled worker and visitor visa applications, and the immigration health surcharge.

Key fee changes Sponsorship management request (worker, temporary worker, or student): GBP 350 (up 75 per cent from GBP 200) Priority service for sponsor licence applications: GBP 750 (up 50 per cent from GBP 500) Standard processing fees: Unchanged Who will be affected by the latest visa fee rise No exemptions have been announced, meaning both corporate sponsors and educational institutions managing visa applications will face the higher costs. According to Fragomen, the global immigration law firm, the new rates are part of the UK’s continuing effort to speed up immigration processing while covering administrative costs. “These adjustments support faster adjudication timelines while maintaining service quality,” the firm said in a statement.