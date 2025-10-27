Now, OCI cardholders can file e-Arrival cards online 72 hrs before landing

Now, all Overseas Citizens of India can complete and submit the e-Arrival card online within 72 hours before arriving in India. The option is available on boi.gov.in, indianvisaonline.gov.in, and the official Indian Visa Su-Swagatam mobile app. Airlines had earlier handed out physical e-Arrival forms on board. That option continues for up to six months, or until further notice, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

How the new online process works

Passengers can fill out the card before travel and upload required details to save time after landing.

• Apply up to 72 hours before travel

• Complete the process through government websites or the Su-Swagatam app

• Physical forms will remain for a limited period Who is an Overseas Citizen of India The Government of India launched the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card scheme in August 2005. It offers long-term visa benefits and smoother travel to India. People eligible include those who: • Were citizens of India on or after January 26, 1950 • Were eligible for Indian citizenship on that date • Are Persons of Indian Origin with foreign citizenship Those who are or were citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh or any country later notified by the government are not eligible.

OCI cardholders have access to travel, economic, social and educational conveniences while maintaining a formal link with India. Move comes as rules tighten While the new online process will make travel easier for OCI cardholders, the Home Ministry recently introduced stricter conditions on maintaining OCI status. A gazette notification issued in August 2025 under clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 says OCI registration may be cancelled if the cardholder is sentenced to at least two years in prison or is named in a charge sheet for an offence that carries a punishment of seven years or more.

“An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more,” the notification read. Home Ministry officials said the rule applies whether the conviction happens in India or overseas, as long as the offence is recognised under Indian law. Common questions answered What documents to bring after e-Arrival submission Foreigners must carry original documents uploaded online for verification. There is no requirement to bring printouts of the application or uploaded files.