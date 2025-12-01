Home / Immigration / US visa not assured, says Trump admin, signalling harder path for students

US visa not assured, says Trump admin, signalling harder path for students

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said no student is guaranteed a US visa and consular officers can refuse applications on several grounds, even as Indian enrolments continue to grow

US visa, H4, H1B
US visa. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Friday said that no student is guaranteed a visa to the United States, stressing that consular officers have full authority to approve or refuse applications. He made the remarks during a conversation with American conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on The Ben Shapiro Show.
 
Visa approval is not automatic
 
Rubio said there is a common misunderstanding around how the system works. “No one. It’s not a constitutional right. It’s not guaranteed by law. Every day, consular officers deny visas for all kinds of reasons, suspicion of overstaying, criminal associations, whatever it may be. Visas are denied worldwide daily. No one is entitled to one,” he said.
 
He added that many applicants believe entry is assured unless an officer finds a clear issue, which is not how the process is designed. “That’s not true. The burden of proof is the other way around,” he said.
 
Security concerns and revocation
 
Rubio said national security remains central to the government’s approach. He noted that support for groups like Hamas, or behaviour seen as contrary to United States interests, would likely lead to refusal. “We probably wouldn’t let them in, and we shouldn’t,” he said.
 
He also said that visas can be revoked if new information surfaces after a student has entered the country. “If we later discover information that would have led to denial in the first place, that’s grounds for revocation,” he said.
 
Rubio referred to Donald Trump’s “America First” stance while describing the government’s discretion. “It’s not in the national interest, or our foreign policy or national security interest, to bring people onto our campuses who aren’t just studying but are also promoting or excusing terrorist organisations committed to violence and destruction.”
 
He continued, “So we have the right to deny visas before entry and revoke them after entry if someone’s presence undermines our national security or interests. That’s exactly what we intend to do.”
 
India’s student numbers continue to rise
 
The Trump administration’s tighter approach comes even as India remains the largest source of international students in the United States. Data from the Institute of International Education shows that more than 360,000 students from India were in the country during the latest period, marking a 9.5 per cent rise from the previous year.
 
The Open Doors 2025 Report recorded 1.17 million international students in the United States in 2024–25, up 5 per cent from the previous cycle. China and South Korea followed India as the next largest groups.
 
Growing strain on Indian applicants
 
Dr Nirav Patel, an assistant professor at Navrachana University, told Business Standard that Indian families are finding the process more demanding as refusal rates climb. “Consequently, families are now dealing with significant documentation, multiple interviews, increased costs for travel and processing, and greater travel and processing costs. With the hopes of future employment opportunities compensating for the costs, students are financially taking out larger loans and withdrawing more from their savings. Some also accept offers from colleges they once considered less preferred because they seem ‘safer’ from a visa standpoint,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Switzerland says 'no' to 50% inheritance tax targeting wealth above $62 mn

Canada's start-up visa: How delays push Indian founders to breaking point

'US benefited from talented Indians': Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Trump vows strict curbs on legal migration after White House shooting

Trump's 'Third World' immigration ban plan: Could India be affected?

Topics :US visaUS immigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story