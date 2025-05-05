US visa waiver: These 41 countries exempt from visa for stays up to 90 days

The United States permits citizens of certain countries to enter without a visa for stays of up to 90 days under its Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

According to the US Department of State, citizens from 41 countries are currently eligible to travel to the United States without applying for a traditional visa for business or tourism purposes. In return, those countries must allow US citizens to travel to their territories without a visa for a similar period.

Indian citizens are not eligible. Even if an Indian holds permanent residency in a VWP country, a US visa (B-1 or B-2) is still required for entry. However, Indians who have renounced their citizenship and hold a passport from one of the exempt countries will be eligible to travel under the VWP.

Which countries qualify for visa-free travel?

Citizens of the following countries can visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa: United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

Romania was added on January 9, 2025, but its designation was rescinded on May 2, 2025, before it could be implemented. Argentina and Uruguay previously participated but were later removed from the programme.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the United Kingdom’s eligibility under the VWP applies only to British citizens with the unrestricted right of permanent abode in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man. It does not include British overseas citizens, British dependent territories citizens, or citizens of Commonwealth countries.

Economic impact of the VWP

In financial year 2023, the United States welcomed approximately 18 million VWP travellers. According to the Department of Commerce, these visitors spent about $84 billion on goods and services, injecting around $231 million daily into local economies across the country.

Applying for visa-free entry through ESTA

Travellers eligible for the VWP must apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval before boarding a US-bound flight. ESTA applications are completed online through the official US Customs and Border Protection website.

Applicants need:

A valid passport from a VWP-designated country

An email address

A home address and phone number

Emergency contact details

If a citizen from an eligible country still prefers to apply for a visa, they can submit an application for a B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourism) visa through regular channels.

Restrictions under the Terrorist Travel Prevention Act

Some travellers who would otherwise qualify under the VWP must apply for a visa if they meet certain conditions under the Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015. This applies to:

Citizens of VWP countries who have visited North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011

Citizens who have visited Cuba on or after January 12, 2021

Citizens who are also nationals of Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria

The restriction does not apply to travellers whose presence in these countries was part of military service or official government duties for a VWP country. Officials recommend carrying documentation to support this when travelling through US ports of entry.

However, these exceptions do not apply to dual nationals of the listed countries. The “dual national restriction” remains firm even if the individual’s travel was official.

Are waivers available for affected travellers?

In some cases, the US Department of Homeland Security may grant a waiver if it determines that allowing a traveller to enter the United States serves law enforcement or national security interests. Waivers are assessed individually.

Travellers holding valid US visas are not required to apply for ESTA authorisation.