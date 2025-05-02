Home / Immigration / US visa wait in India 7.5-13 months: Best cities for faster appointment

US visa wait in India 7.5-13 months: Best cities for faster appointment

Some cities have shorter queues, and picking the right location could save you a lot of time

US Visa
The B1 visa covers business travel such as meetings, conferences, or contract negotiations. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
If you are hoping to visit the United States soon, you might need a little extra patience. Wait times for US B1/B2 visa interviews at many Indian consulates have now crossed seven months — and in some cities, even longer.
 
The good news is that you still have options. Some cities have shorter queues, and picking the right location could save you a lot of time.
 
The US Department of State updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates on April 25, 2025. These updates now show both the average time non-immigrant applicants waited for an interview last month and the estimated time until the next available appointment.
 
Non-immigrant visa applicants—including those applying for B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), or B-1/B-2 combination visas—must attend an in-person interview unless they qualify for a waiver. Wait times vary depending on the city, staffing, and local workload.
 
“We now provide additional information on the average time non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month. We also continue to provide the estimated wait time until the next available interview appointment for visitor visas,” said the US Department of State.
 
The US Embassy in India and its consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad continue to release new appointment slots at regular intervals.
 
Current wait times for B1/B2 applicants

Average interview wait times based on the past month:
 
Chennai: 11.5 months
Hyderabad: 7.5 months
Kolkata: 8 months
Mumbai: 7.5 months
New Delhi: 9 months
 
Next available interview appointment:
 
Chennai: 13.5 months
Hyderabad: 7.5 months
Kolkata: 8 months
Mumbai: 9.5 months
New Delhi: 9 months
 
If you are flexible about where to apply, Hyderabad and Kolkata could get you a quicker appointment.
 
What are B1 and B2 visas?
 
The B1 visa covers business travel such as meetings, conferences, or contract negotiations. The B2 visa is for leisure travel, family visits, medical treatment, and attending social events without any paid engagements. Most applicants are issued a combined B1/B2 visa, letting them mix business and leisure activities during their visit.
 
In 2024, US authorities processed a record 11.5 million visas, of which 8.5 million were visitor visas, according to official figures.
 
Tips for applicants
 
According to US Department of State, applicants who have already booked an interview are encouraged to check the system frequently, as earlier slots can sometimes open up. It is important to remember that the wait time figures reflect how long applicants waited between paying the visa fee and attending their interview last month. These numbers are meant as general guidance and do not guarantee a specific processing time for any individual case.
 
New appointments are added regularly, and applicants are allowed to reschedule if an earlier date becomes available. The wait time estimates are updated monthly and calculated based on both 30-day and 15-day periods, including weekends and holidays. Interview waiver cases, when granted, follow a separate timeline and are not included in these estimates. Even after securing an appointment, visa approval is not automatic.
 
 Interviewing officers will assess an applicant’s ties to India, supporting documents, and travel intent, and a visa can still be refused if strong links to India are not demonstrated.
First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

