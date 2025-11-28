Home / Immigration / Why Trump is right in saying foreign students are good business for the US

Why Trump is right in saying foreign students are good business for the US

Each year, they contribute billions of dollars to the country's economy and create jobs in various sectors

Foreign students, US economy, Visa, US student visa
premium
Despite Trump’s recent remarks, his administration earlier this year took action against international students
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that foreigners studying in the United States (US) are “good business” and a crackdown would be “financially destructive” for its universities.
 
It is indeed good business. Education-related travel to the US comprised almost 5 per cent of all service exports from the country in 2024. The share of education-related travel to the US by India and China — the two countries send the most students to the US annually — in their total service imports from the US was 33.57 per cent and 26.51 per cent in 2024.
 
India and China’s share in all education-related travel exports from the US (worth almost $55 billion in 2024) has vastly increased since the start of the century. India’s share was 8.55 per cent and China’s 10.3 per cent of such US exports in 2000.
 
India took the lead thereafter until 2009 but China’s share grew larger in 2010, reaching a peak of 37.2 per cent in 2019 and then narrowing to 26.6 per cent last year. India’s share increased to 19.53 per cent in 2022 and 25.55 per cent in 2024. 
 
NAFSA: Association of International Educators, a Washington-based non-profit for international education and exchange, says that for every three international students, one job is created or supported in the US. Accommodation, dining and retail are among sectors, besides higher education, that have benefitted due to foreign students.
 
In the academic year 2024-25, international students contributed $42.9 billion to the US economy and created around 356,000 jobs, less by almost $1 billion and 23,000 jobs compared to 2023-24. 
 
Chinese students contributed nearly $14.6 billion in 2024, up from $12.27 billion in 2022. Indian students’ contribution more than doubled from $7.14 billion in 2022 to $14 billion in 2024, marginally behind China. 
 
Despite Trump’s recent remarks, his administration earlier this year took action against international students: Thousands of visas were revoked, pro-Palestinian activists faced arrest or deportation, and tougher screening measures, including mandatory social media profile checks, were imposed.
 
Business might not remain good for too long if such policies continue.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

74,000 Indians leave the UK as net migration plunges 80% in 2025

Ireland tightens immigration rules: Stricter citizenship, higher income bar

US visa: Mumbai engineer denied despite full paperwork, 12 yrs' experience

Canada invites 1,000 foreign workers for PR in latest Express Entry draw

Odisha to fund overseas study of SC, ST students with Rs 12L income limit

Topics :Donald TrumpBS Number WiseUS educationforeign students in USUS universities

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story