Your YouTube comment or blog can lead to US visa rejection: What to know

Now, even your YouTube comment or an old blog could prevent you from getting a US visa approval. As the US State Department begins social media vetting of all visa applicants, primarily H-1B and H-4 holders but also students and other non-immigrant visa categories, immigration lawyer Brad Bernstein of Spar & Bernstein, PC said instant visa approvals are now unlikely. Consular officers will review an applicant’s online presence in detail, checking for contradictions across platforms. If social media profiles are locked, there is a risk that the visa request could be cancelled on the spot.

Everything that comes with your name on the internet

In a social media post, Bernstein said immigration officials have been directed to check Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Snapchat. The scrutiny may go well beyond mainstream platforms. Officials can look at any CV posted online, personal blogs, forum activity or even a YouTube comment linked to the applicant’s name. The review, he said, covers “practically anything that comes up on the internet on your name”. Make sure your online life matches your visa application Bernstein advised applicants to review their online profiles carefully before attending a visa interview and to ensure these profiles are set to public. He also suggested that applicants Google themselves to see what information appears under their name.

“They’re looking for inconsistencies, signs of immigrant intent that you may want to stay in the US looking for a Green Card, hostile statements about the United States, support for extremist groups, questionable work history, or signs that posts were deleted after filing,” Bernstein said He gave specific examples of how mismatches can cause problems. “If your visa form says you are a full-time engineering student, but your LinkedIn shows freelance work or you are driving an Uber, now you have a credibility issue,” he said. Bernstein added that even casual remarks can be flagged. “You made a post somewhere or a comment: ‘I can’t wait to live in America forever’, now you have an immigrant intent,” he said. He warned applicants not to delete posts after filing their visa forms, saying that doing so could worsen the situation.