H-1B, H4 visa vetting begins today: What to do if your interview is delayed

New US rules requiring public social media profiles have led to cancelled December interviews, leaving many H-1B visa holders waiting until March 2026

According to US government data, more than one million Indians are in employment-based immigration backlogs. (AI-generated image)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Starting December 15, 2025, the US has expanded vetting for visa applicants, including those applying for H-1B visas and H-4 dependents. Applicants are now required to set their social media profiles to “public” before attending a visa interview. Consular officers will review an applicant’s social media presence, LinkedIn and other professional profiles, as well as any content seen as reflecting anti-American views.
 
The change has led to widespread disruption for applicants scheduled for interviews this month. Many H-1B visa holders have received emails informing them that their consular appointments for this week have been rescheduled, with new dates often pushed to March 2026.
 
As a result, hundreds of H-1B visa holders are currently stuck in India after the US State Department cancelled most December appointments and shifted them to early 2026.
 
So what should affected applicants do next?
 
In a social media post, immigration attorney Saimithra Reddy, managing attorney at Mithra Law Firm, shared guidance for H-1B visa applicants navigating the changes.
 
Checking your rescheduled interview date
 
• Most US consulates are automatically rescheduling cancelled interviews.
• Applicants should check their email for a message from the US consulate confirming the new interview date.
• Applicants can also log into their CEAC portal to see if an updated appointment date has been assigned.
 
If you are able to keep the rescheduled date, Reddy advised applicants to print the interview notice and review their online presence carefully.
 
• Ensure all social media profiles are set to “public”.
• Make sure your LinkedIn profile matches the information provided in your visa application.
• Remove any social media content that could be interpreted unfavourably during the review.
 
Rescheduling your interview
 
Applicants who find the new interview date too far away may choose to reschedule once through the CEAC portal.
 
• You may be required to pay the MRV fee again to reschedule.
• Consider booking an appointment at a different consulate location, if possible, as slots at your current location may not be available.
 
Requesting expedited processing
 
Applicants can request expedited processing of their interview if they meet specific criteria, including:
 
• An urgent business requirement.
• Medical needs that require returning to the US by a fixed date.
• An imminent job start date or risk of losing employment because of the delay.
• Dependents in the US who would face hardship due to a prolonged absence.
 
Reddy cautioned that expedited requests are granted at the discretion of the consulate and require a compelling emergency.
 
“If you have international travel plans and would need to get stamped prior to re-entry into the US, it is highly advised that you cancel those upcoming plans,” said Reddy.
 
“If you are already outside the country and your interview has gotten cancelled, please stay in contact with your employer and keep them updated,” she added.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

