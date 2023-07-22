Home / India News / 1,457 villages still affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in Punjab

1,457 villages still affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in Punjab

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A total of 1,457 villages in Punjab are still affected by floods caused by the recent heavy downpour in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Currently, 19 districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot are flood-affected, they said.

A total of 27,221 people were evacuated from waterlogged areas and taken to safer places in the state, the officials said, adding 170 relief camps are operational in which 4,909 flood-hit people are staying.

According to a report by the revenue department, 40 people lost their lives due to the floods and 15 were injured.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Though the floodwaters have receded in many areas of Punjab and Haryana, work on plugging breaches in earthen embankments that have come up along the rivers was going on.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday issued instructions to speed up the work on plugging breaches along rivers at different places in the state.

Also Read

Floodwaters recede at many places in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

Stay alert, reach out to needy: CM Mann asks ministers as rain plays havoc

Punjab health dept provides medical assistance to flood-affected people

Amritpal case: Curbs on internet services in Punjab's Tarn Taran, Ferozepur

Farmers protest against Centre's value cut on broken wheat grains in Punjab

Homebuyers stage protest at Haryana Rera office against builder 'Supertech'

MCD schools will be completely transformed in coming years: Education Min

Shah inaugurates centralised security control centre for 66 airports

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider files mercy petition with President Murmu

Assam delimitation: EC gets divergent views on renaming constituencies

Topics :PunjabFloodsrains

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story