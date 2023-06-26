Home / India News / 12 killed, several injured in bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam district

12 killed, several injured in bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam district

District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment

ANI General News
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as their bus collided head-on with another bus in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, around 35 km from here, when the bus with the wedding party members on board collided with another passenger vehicle, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the accident took place.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals, the SP said.

Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased," another police officer said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and Digapahandi Hospital, he said.

Two of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30, 000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment.

Also Read

Ganjam of Odisha awarded as best district for National Water Award 2022

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

NIA conducts searches at many locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

Latest LIVE: 10 killed, several injured in bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam

Rupee vs rupiah: In high-yield battle, Indian assets may beat Indonesia's

Respect, honour PM Modi recieved in US, Egypt is for whole nation: Lekhi

Farmers no longer need permission for soil mining: UP govt after complaints

Topics :Odisha Bus accidentroad accident

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story