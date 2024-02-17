Home / India News / 10 people, including 4 women killed in mishap in TN fireworks factory

10 people, including 4 women killed in mishap in TN fireworks factory

The Chief Minister said a sudden explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kundayiruppu village in Vembakottai resulted in the death of ten people - six men and four women

Representative image
Press Trust of India Virudhunagar (TN)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Ten people including four women were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in this district on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed two state ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence over the deaths in the mishap in Virudhunagar district and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Chief Minister said a sudden explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kundayiruppu village in Vembakottai resulted in the death of ten people - six men and four women.

He has directed State Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to immediately rush to the spot and ensure rescue and relief activities, an official release here said.

In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "It is with a heavy heart that I learnt about a mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district. During this difficult time, my thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have tragically passed away. I wish a swift and full recovery for all who have been injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Expressing anguish over the accident, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He has ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to the grievously injured.

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker making unit in the village. "Initially 9 persons died due to the explosion and 3 who were injured were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment," Virudhunagar district Collector V P Jayaseelan said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that there was overcrowding in the chemical mixing room, and that the explosion could have been triggered when the chemical was being handled, he said. The factory owner had a licence.

Asked how the explosion happened, the Collector replied "it could have been due to a human error. We have ordered a thorough enquiry by an inter-departmental team.

Also Read

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 6,000 aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

TN CM Stalin to start podcast 'Speaking For India' to support 'INDIA' bloc

Haryana, Raj sign MoU on Yamuna water sharing via underground pipelines

Patnaik lays foundation stone for Rs 3,000 cr textile facility in Cuttack

Ghulam Nabi hints at not contesting LS polls, says will campaign for DPAP

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit India next week for two days

Isro's GSLV rocket carrying INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite lifts-off

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil NaduFireworksexplosion

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story