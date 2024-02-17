Home / India News / Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit India next week for two days

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit India next week for two days

India-Greece relations were elevated to 'strategic partnership' during Modi's visit to Greece in August last year

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 21 with an aim to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It would be the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece to India after a gap of 15 years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India-Greece relations were elevated to 'strategic partnership' during Modi's visit to Greece in August last year.

Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, announcing his visit.

The Greek prime minister will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece," the MEA said.

Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India-Greece relations are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums.

Also Read

PM Modi lands in Greece amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Modi, Modi'

PM Modi lands in Greece for first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

PM Modi lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier, receives Guard of Honour

Greek parliament passes landmark law legalising same sex marriage

Isro's GSLV rocket carrying INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite lifts-off

Coast Guard, marine engine maker discuss steps to strengthen Make in India

100 farmers arrested at Thanjavur station for staging 'rail roko' protest

Several cabinet ministers in Champai Soren's Jharkhand govt assume office

Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GreekGreeceIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story