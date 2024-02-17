Home / India News / Isro's GSLV rocket carrying INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite lifts-off

Isro's GSLV rocket carrying INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite lifts-off

INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth's surface and oceanic observations

Photo: Isro
Press Trust of India Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth's surface and oceanic observations.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport here, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soared towards the sky. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery here since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said.

This is the second mission for ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

Topics :GSLVISRO Satellites

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

