11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

She clarified that so far, her app, Ogler Eyescan only works on iPhone 10 and above with iOS 16+

BS Web Team |Business Standard | New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Leena Rafeeq, an 11-year-old girl from Kerala has built an application that works on artificial intelligence (AI), NDTV has reported. The application detects eye diseases and other related conditions using a unique scanning method. The method uses an iPhone to perform the scan. Rafeeq has named her application 'Ogler EyeScan.' She developed the app when she was 10, the report added.

She posted a video explaining the working of her application along with a brief about the application on LinkedIn. The post said that the app could analyse several parameters such as light and colour intensity along with distance and look-up points to locate the eyes within the range of the frame.

To this end, the app uses "advanced computer vision and machine learning." She added, "The app can also identify any light burst issues and check if the eyes are placed exactly inside the scanner frame."

Elaborating on how she learned about different machine learning models and artificial intelligence, she said, "I learned more about different eye conditions, computer vision, algorithms, machine learning models, and advanced levels of Apple iOS development, including sensors data, AR, CreateML, CoreML, and more."

She clarified that her app, Ogler Eyescan only works on iPhone 10 and above with iOS 16+. However, she said that her application was under review on the Google Play Store. She is hopeful for the app to be listed there soon, the report said. 

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

