Home / India News / BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

Addressing an event PM attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India
BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game.
 
Addressing an event after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here, he attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.
 
"BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we get more than 50 per cent votes," he said.
 
"From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is the only pan-India party today," he added.
 
The BJP has emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal is to make a modern and developed India. 

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterBJP

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother

PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi

Focus on wellbeing significant to cut burn out in companies: Report

India has potential to be world's skill capital: Rural Development Minister

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage

Hiring intent for manufacturing, services sector up 10% in Q1FY24: Report

Goods, services exports to cross $760 bn in FY23:, says Piyush Goyal

Next Story