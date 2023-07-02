12-day Rath Yatra in Odisha concludes as deities return to Srimandir

With the completion of the Niladri Bije ritual, the twelve-day-long annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra came to an end on Saturday. This world-famous Rathyatra was started on 20th June and the return car festival was held on 28th June.

The main aspect of the Niladri Bije ritual is the heavenly love and affection between Lord Jagannath and His wife Goddess Laxmi.

The Niladri Bije was not a smooth affair for Lord Jagannath. Goddess Laxmi was annoyed as she was not allowed in Gundicha temple. So she allowed Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshana to enter the temple, but when Lord Jagannath tried to enter the temple, she gave orders to her servitors to close the Jaya Vijaya gate of the Singhadwar.

Goddess Lakshmi, was furious over Lord Jagannath not taking her along during the annual sojourn. An exchange of words breaks out between the Devadasi (women servitors) representing Lakshmi and Badagrahi Daitas and other Daitapatis representing Lord Jagannath.

Later, Lord Jagannath assures Goddess Lakshmi that He will not repeat it again. Thereafter, Goddess Laxmi directs the opening of the Jaya-Bijay doors for Him. At last Goddess Lakshmi looks to the south and both exchange looks. The Bhittarchha servitors untie the nuptial knot and offer Bandapana. In order to pacify His better half, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagolas to Goddess Laxmi.

On 29th June Suna Bhesha or Rajrajeswari Bhesh was performed. Niladri Bije follows the Adhara Pana ritual in which the deities were offered a special pana on their respective chariots. On Friday, the temple servitors offered the drink in long earthen pitchers to the Trinity after performing 'Sodosha Upachar Pooja'.

The pots were kept in such a way that they did not touch the lips of the deities. Soon after the offering late in the evening, the earthen pots were broken on the chariots spilling the entire drink on the platform. These pots were broken to liberate the evil souls, spirits, and other invisible beings residing in the chariots.

Saturday was the last day and Lord Jagannath offered Rasagulla to Goddess and she allowed him to enter the temple like a common man.