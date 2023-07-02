Home / India News / 'Widespread inflation everywhere', Delhi CM attacks PM Modi in MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Aam Admi national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP over inflation, blaming him for the rise in the prices of essential food grains.

"Prime Minster Modi's policies have resulted in widespread inflation in the country," he said.

Addressing a rally at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, which is due to go to Assembly polls later this year, he said, "If I have done something to bring a smile to people's faces, what's wrong in it? There's widespread inflation everywhere."

Continuing to taunt PM Modi over his educational qualifications, the Delhi CM said, "Had this been a government run by qualified people, it would not have undertaken demonetisation under any circumstances."

Borrowing from his conversation with a common man on inflation, Kejriwal said, "Salaries aren't going up but the prices of milk, vegetables, flour, rice, and everything else are skyrocketing."

He said, "The prices are rising as the government is looting the people".

Hitting out at the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Today MP is known for the Vyapam scam, much like Delhi was once known for the Commonwealth Games scam and 2G scam."

"Electricity is expensive in Madhya Pradesh, but it is free in Delhi," he said, taking a dig at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

He urged the people of the state to give his party a chance in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

He said, "Today, people say Delhi has good schools and mohalla clinics. It is a city where electricity is available round the clock 24 and is cheap.

