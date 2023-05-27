Home / India News / 13 dead due to rain-related incidents in Raj in 2 days; downpour continues

13 dead due to rain-related incidents in Raj in 2 days; downpour continues

IMD has predicted the south-west monsoon to remain normal with an average of 96 per cent rainfall in the monsoon season from June to September

Press Trust of India Jaipur
13 dead due to rain-related incidents in Raj in 2 days; downpour continues

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan, while thunderstorms coupled with gusty winds and light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated pockets in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the Disaster Relief and Management Department, a total of 13 deaths related to rain and storm have been reported in the state in the last two days. Ten of the deaths were registered in Tonk and one fatality each in Alwar, Jaipur and Bikaner.

In the last 24 hours, Mandal of Bhilwara recorded 11 cm rainfall, while 6 cm rainfall was recorded in Rawatsar of Hanumangarh, 5 cm each in Lakshmangarh and Fatehpur of Sikar, Taranagar of Churu, 4 cm each in Thanagazi of Alwar, Karanpur of Sriganganagar, Nohar of Hanumangarh, Ratangarh and Rajgarh of Churu, 3 cm each in Sikar, Udaipurvati and Chirawa of Jhunjhunu, Banera of Bhilwara, Tatgarh of Ajmer.

Various other places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 3 cm during the period.

Meanwhile, the department has predicted the south-west monsoon to remain normal with an average of 96 per cent rainfall in the monsoon season from June to September.

The department has forecast the maximum and minimum temperatures to be above normal in most parts of Rajasthan in June.

Also Read

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaipur divisions see min temperature dip

GST not applicable on transfer of Jaipur Int'l airport biz to Adani group

Ambassadors blow conch shells at Andaman; India G20 presidency begins Dec 1

Pharma sector should focus on quality. affordable manufacturing: Mandaviya

Kerala proud to have the distinction of being the least corrupt state: CM

Mamata apologises for blast in illegal firecracker factory at Bengal's Egra

PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat

Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31

Topics :IMDrajasthanRain

First Published: May 27 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story