Home / India News / 14 trapped in Rajasthan copper mine after lift collapse; rescue in progress

14 trapped in Rajasthan copper mine after lift collapse; rescue in progress

The incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection

mine lift
Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed. Image: Shutter Stoc
ANI Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least 14 people are feared trapped after a lift collapsed at Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the late hours of Tuesday and rescue operation is underway.

Ambulances have been rushed to the spot and doctors have been asked to prepare for any situation.

 

BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here.

The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."

Further details are awaited.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Hindustan Copper awards Rs 38 crore work order to SWPE in Rajasthan

Tech charts show bearish trend for Copper, sideways for Oil; details here

299 mines identified as abandoned, discontinued or closed so far: Govt

AUS vs PAK Test: How lift malfunctioning stopped play after Lunch at MCG

Hindustan Unilever falls 2% as Q4 profit slips; brokerages remain cautious

India set to face hotter heatwaves amid preparation gaps, says study

Last rites of Sushil Kumar Modi performed at Patna, accorded state honours

245 mn more older adults, mostly in Asia, Africa, to face acute heat: Study

Several policemen injured in clashes during anti-encroachment drive in J&K

IMA president tenders apology in SC for statements against apex court

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :minesindian workersrajasthanHindustan Copper

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story