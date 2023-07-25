Home / India News / 187 dengue, 61 malaria cases reported in Delhi till July 22 this year

187 dengue, 61 malaria cases reported in Delhi till July 22 this year

As many as 187 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year till July 22. The number of dengue cases reported in July so far stood at 65. It was 40 in June and 23 in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee fumigates near Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nearly 190 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 22, the highest for the period since 2018, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

The report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 61 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

As many as 187 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year till July 22. The number of dengue cases reported in July so far stood at 65. It was 40 in June and 23 in May, according to the report.

In 2022, Delhi reported 159 dengue cases between January 1 and July 15. During the same period in 2021, the city reported 47 dengue cases, 26 in 2020, 34 in 2019 and 49 in 2018.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has recently said that there is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas.

She added that departments concerned have been directed to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the flood waters.

Also Read

National Dengue Day 2023: Importance, everything you need to Know

Dengue virus 'evolved dramatically' in India, is more severe: Study

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Amid unseasonal rain, Chandigarh administration calls for dengue alert

Breeding of mosquito larvae found on premises of 226 schools: MCD

MoD sanctions transferring 69 acres land for Air Force Station in Jodhpur

700,000 of investors register for refund from 4 Sahara group societies

GSI conducts 122 exploration projects for critical minerals this year

Rajasthan passes bill for formation of welfare board, fund for gig workers

Objectionable scene: Thakur seeks explanation on CBFC nod for Oppenheimer

Topics :DengueMalariaMosquito

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story