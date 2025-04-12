Home / India News / 2 killed in Waqf-related violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district

2 killed in Waqf-related violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district

Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act

Nagpur violence
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.
 
The victims a father and son were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area.
 
The officer confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been conducted on the duo.
 
"Both victims were discovered lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," he said.
 
Family members alleged that miscreants looted the house and fatally stabbed the two before fleeing.
 
"A probe is on and we are trying to identify those involved in the killings. We have spoken to other members of the family and local residents," the officer added.

Also Read

'Waqf won't be implemented in Bengal': Mamata amid clashes in Murshidabad

Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: Mamata

Mehbooba Mufti thanks CMs of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for Waqf stance

Over 110 held in Murshidabad over Waqf Act violence, says Bengal Police

Suvendu Adhikari demands central forces deployment amid violence in Bengal

 
In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet injury earlier in the day at Dhulian in Samserganj block.
 
The officer said police conducted patrolling and route marches in and around the affected areas to maintain law and order.
 
Sources in the district administration said the victim, a bidi factory worker, was shot while on his way to work.
 
"The person is stable and is being treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where he was shifted from Jangipur Hospital," the officer confirmed.
 
On Friday, 15 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said.
 
So far, police have arrested 118 people in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Shamim said, adding that the number would rise.
 
Police reportedly fired four rounds to bring the mob under control.
 
Large-scale violence was reported from Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

Nagpur factory blast: Death toll climbs to 5, govt announces compensation

Cyber fraud alert: Police urge public to cross-check news, avoid scams

Governors not above law, must follow parliamentary democracy norms: SC

Dharma leads to happiness, shouldn't be changed for greed or fear: Bhagwat

Topics :Waqf BoardWest Bengalviolence

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story