LIVE News: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana held in high-security NIA cell under 'suicide watch'

Tahawwur Rana, extradited from the US to India, is being held under suicide watch in a high-security cell at the NIA headquarters. Authorities are taking extra precautions to ensure his safety with constant monitoring. Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is being questioned by the NIA about his involvement with sleeper cells in India, specifically his connections to David Headley. His extradition marks a significant breakthrough in efforts to hold those responsible for the 2008 attacks accountable. The investigation is crucial for seeking justice for the victims.

Dust storms and rain in Delhi on April 11 caused power disruptions in northern areas, including Narela, Bawana, Badli, and Mangolpuri. Fallen tree branches and debris obstructed electrical lines, impacting both High Tension and Low Tension networks, according to TATA Power officials. A wall from a six-story under-construction building near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi collapsed during the dust storm, killing one person and injuring two others. The incident occurred around 7 pm, and police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call. The injured were immediately transported to the hospital. Additionally, the dust storm disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport, leading to 15 diverted and several delayed flights. Air India issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of potential delays due to thunderstorms and gusty winds in northern India. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to minimize disruptions.