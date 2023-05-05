Home / India News / 2 Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

2 Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

Special Forces personnel were killed and four others, including a Major-rank officer, were injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in a vegetated area in Kandi forest of Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India Rajouri
2 Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two army personnel belonging to Special Forces were killed and four others, including a Major-rank officer, were injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in a thickly vegetated area in Kandi forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

A statement from the Army's Northern Command said its personnel have been conducting "relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month".

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3. Around 7.30 am on Friday, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.

"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer," the statement said.

There were reports that there could be around five deaths, besides injuries to a Major-rank officer.

The statement said additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter and the injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital at Udhampur.

As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area, it said, adding, "There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group and the operation is in progress."

Meanwhile, the mobile internet facilities in the Rajouri area have been suspended, officials said.

Also Read

2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri

Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

J&K L-G announces ex-gratia to kin of Rajouri terror attack victims

Villagers near LoC in J-K ecstatic as Indo-Pak ceasefire enters third year

Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise: Wildlife expert

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Anurag Thakur

CRPF tasked to oversee security in violence-hit Manipur: Officials

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirterrorist attacks

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story