"Delhi police will do 'doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' and take strict action as per law," he added

Press Trust of India Lucknow
All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Anurag Thakur

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by Delhi Police.

"It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Thakur told reporters here.

"Delhi police will do 'doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' and take strict action as per law," he added.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be made public.

Sharan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP and the president of Wrestling Federation of India, has been accused of sexually harassing at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Since the protests began, he has been booked in two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

Topics :Anurag ThakurSports in IndiaSexual harassment case

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

