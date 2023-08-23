Home / India News / 2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at spare-parts factory in Noida

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at spare-parts factory in Noida

Two workers died and another suffered injuries after a pressure pipe exploded at a spare parts-manufacturing company in Noida, police officials said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Noida
Representational image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Two workers died and another suffered injuries after a pressure pipe exploded at a spare parts-manufacturing company in Noida, police officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday inside the factory of United Drilling Tools private limited located in Sector 81, under Phase 2 police station area, they said.

"Three workers suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital where two were declared dead by doctors while the third is undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Those killed in the explosion have been identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, 45, and Ishwar Dutt Sharma, 60, while the injured worker is Rajveer Singh, 45, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and other legal proceedings were being carried out in the case, the police said.

Also Read

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

China, Russia aiming to steal tech from US space firms: US officials

HC rejects PIL to connect coaching centres with schools, colleges

India records 56 new Covid cases, total active cases at 1,475: Govt

Chandrayaan-3 mission: All set for automatic landing sequence, says ISRO

Sachin Tendulkar is EC's national icon; to encourage voter participation

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Topics :Indian factory growthLabour costlabour Lawmigrant workers

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story