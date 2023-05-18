Home / India News / 20 electric buses with upgraded features inducted into Goa's transport body

Twenty electric buses having features like CCTV cameras, panic buttons and automated digital fare collection, were inducted into Goa's state transport body on Thursday, officials said

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Twenty electric buses having features like CCTV cameras, panic buttons and automated digital fare collection, were inducted into Goa's state transport body on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched these electric buses, which will be part of the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited.

Electric bus manufacturer PMI Electro Mobility delivered these 20 vehicles to the Goa government.

A senior official from PMI Electro Mobility said that the consignment was a part of a larger order to provide 48 electric buses by July 2023. Electric buses were already part of the Goa's bus transport corporation, and the induction of these 20 vehicles has added to the fleet, sources said.

Chairman of PMI Electro Mobility Satish Jain said that through its electric buses, the company will contribute towards making Goa's public transport system cleaner and help facilitate the switch to green mobility, which is one of the priorities for the state government.

"Our electric buses will help the state avoid more than 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions over 10 years in its journey towards clean mobility," he added. He said the buses are equipped with advanced features, such as air suspension, real-time diagnostics, CCTV cameras and panic buttons, making them reliable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective. "The buses also feature automated digital fare collection, adding another layer of convenience for the passengers by making transactions faster, more efficient and digital," Jain said.

Topics :electric busescctv cameras

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

