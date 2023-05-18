Home / India News / SC verdict on 'Jallikattu' gives hope for legalising 'Dhirio': AAP MLA

SC verdict on 'Jallikattu' gives hope for legalising 'Dhirio': AAP MLA

The MLA said that he will continue to take steps to evolve a consensus among fellow lawmakers and government to make this Goan tradition a legally-practised reality

Press Trust of India Panaji
SC verdict on 'Jallikattu' gives hope for legalising 'Dhirio': AAP MLA

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Goa, Venzy Viegas, on Thursday said the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the validity of Amendment Acts allowing bull-taming sport "Jallikattu" has given hope for legalising Goa's traditional bullfighting sport.

Bullfights, locally known as 'Dhirio', have been banned in Goa for the violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed bull-taming sport "Jallikattu", bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport "Kambala" respectively. Viegas, who represents Benaulim Assembly constituency in South Goa, known to be a hub of bullfighting, said the top court's judgement on Jallikattu upholds the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017.

"It's a window of hope to legalise Goa's traditional bullfighting sport," he said. Viegas said if the cruelty element is minimised by a Goa specific statute, it will pass the test of law. In the recently-held Budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, the AAP legislator had submitted a private members' bill on the lines to address the cruelty aspect of bullfighting. The MLA said that he will continue to take steps to evolve a consensus among fellow lawmakers and government to make this Goan tradition a legally-practised reality.

Also Read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

SC reserves verdict on batch of pleas against bull-taming sport Jallikattu

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Bull-taming festival Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 injured on Day 1

Noida Police rounds up 135 history-sheeters in overnight raids: Official

Attacks against health workers are unacceptable: Kerala CM Vijayan

NGT orders remedial action over dumping construction waste in Jakhan river

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

Dhirendra Shastri: Self-styled godman who ducked proving his 'superpowers'

Topics :AAPSupreme CourtJallikattu

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story