Nearly 248.2 million Indians escaped poverty in 9 years, says NITI Aayog

As many as 248.2 million Indians are projected to have come out of the multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23, according to the latest Niti Aayog discussion paper titled ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06’ released on Monday.

The paper estimated that the share of multidimensional poor in the Indian population declined sharply to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23, from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14. In 2019-21, it stood at 14.96 per cent.

“Very encouraging, reflecting our commitment towards furthering inclusive growth and focussing on transformative changes to our economy. We will continue to work towards all-round development and to ensure a prosperous future for every Indian,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X quoting the Niti Aayog.

The paper also shows that the pace of decline in poverty headcount ratio using the exponential method was much faster between 2015-16 to 2019-21 (10.66 per cent annual rate of decline) compared to the period 2005-06 to 2015-16 (7.69 per cent annual rate of decline). “All 12 indicators of MPI have recorded significant improvement during the entire study period,” Niti Aayog said.

The discussion paper by the central government's think tank interpolated and projected the poverty headcount ratio for

the year 2013-14 using the National Family Health Survey -3 (NFHS-3) data. Similarly, the headcount ratio for the year 2022-23 has been interpolated on the basis of the rate of decline seen between NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-21) period.

“With this, India is also likely to have achieved the sustainable development goal (SDG) 1.2 target of reducing poverty by half, much ahead of 2030,” the paper said.

The multidimensional poverty index (MPI) identifies and captures overlapping deprivations in health, education, and living standards that are represented by 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-aligned indicators, such as nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, and housing. Earlier, poverty estimates predominantly relied on income as the sole indicator.

Briefing reporters, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said that MPI is a better indicator for estimating poverty than income-based measures as income is generally a means to achieve something and in many cases, it might not be used for productive expenditure and the expenditure may be done by taking debts.

“Moreover, the income-based methodologies don't incorporate the number of welfare measures that are being taken by the government, while MPI does that. Also, it is flexible and we can add or remove indicators once the saturation levels are attained in that particular indicator,” he added.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline in the number of poor with 59.4 million people coming out of multidimensional poverty during the last nine years followed by Bihar at 37.7 million, Madhya Pradesh at 23 million, and Rajasthan at 18.7 million.

The report also notes that initiatives like ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ and ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ have significantly enhanced access to healthcare facilities, leading to a substantial decrease in deprivation, whereas the targeted public distribution system under the National Food Security Act covers 813.5 million beneficiaries, providing food grains to rural and urban populations.

“Various programs addressing maternal health, clean cooking fuel distribution through Ujjwala Yojana, improved electricity coverage via Saubhagya, and transformative campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission have collectively elevated living conditions and overall well-being of people. Additionally, flagship programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have played pivotal roles in financial inclusion and providing safe housing for the underprivileged,” said Niti Aayog in a statement.