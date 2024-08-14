'Average wait time 256 min': Edelweiss CEO stranded in Delhi airport chaos

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta recounted her exhausting experience amid the chaos at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on August 13. Enhanced security protocols ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations resulted in passengers facing prolonged queues at check-in and boarding.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Radhika Gupta uploaded a video depicting the crowded security check-in counter at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, where passengers stood in long queues. She said that the average wait time at security was 256 minutes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X, she said, "I saw this myself. A harrowed (don’t blame him) airline staff told me the average wait time at security was 256 minutes. 256 minutes."

She further wrote, "I was fortunate to make the flight because of the kindness of @airvistara staff, but I hope the issue is addressed."







On Tuesday, heightened security measures at the Delhi airport led to chaos and panic, with passengers facing long queues and confusion. Travellers shared videos and photos on X, voicing their discontent with airlines for the lack of communication. Many passengers were upset that they were not informed about the security changes through any messages or announcements.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport responded to a passenger’s complaint regarding the situation on X saying, “Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers, and working closely with CISF officials for a smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport.”

It further said, “Further, we would like to apprise you that security at the Delhi Airport has been stepped up ahead of Independence Day and subsequently, the security check procedure is taking more time. Any inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted."

Independence Day 2024: Security beefed up in Delhi

The national capital is currently on high alert and has been designated as a no-fly zone. For the event, the Red Fort will be secured by 10,000 security officers and 3,000 traffic controllers.

Furthermore, to ensure the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished guests, snipers, specialised SWAT units, kite catchers, and sharpshooters will be deployed at critical locations.