LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. The petition challenged the August 5 decision of the Delhi High Court which rejected Chief Minister Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that states can collect previous dues on royalty and tax on mineral bearing land from April 1, 2005. The payment of dues by Centre, mining firms can be made to mineral-rich states in staggered manner over the next 12 years, the top court said in its judgement. The United States has denied allegations that it was involved in the resignation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina quit and escaped to India on Aug 5 after thousands of protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka, demanding the ouster of her government. On Tuesday, United States Department of State Vedant Patel said that the allegations were “laughable” and “absolutely false”. More than 450 people were killed in Bangladesh during the weeks of unrest leading up to her toppling. An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, was subsequently formed.
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Kolkata to take over the investigation of the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in West Bengal's Kolkata, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI has also arrived with a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9. The Court asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately. The doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to all those who suffered during India's partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country. "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history," Shah wrote on 'X'.
Security meet at South Block; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present at review
India's top security brass is reviewing the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir . NSA, DGMO officials are present at the meeting.
11:43 AM
Two-term SAD lawmaker Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh
In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden. Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.
11:38 AM
Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of unity, brotherhood, says PM Modi
On the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X: "We recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success." He added, "Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation."
11:24 AM
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Medical services affected in some govt hospitals in Rajasthan
Medical services were partially affected in government hospitals in some parts of Rajasthan as the strike called by resident doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata entered its second day on Wednesday. "We are continuing our strike. The strike will continue until our demands are fulfilled," The Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) president Dr Manohar Siyol said. The resident doctors are demanding a transparent investigation, resignation of responsible authorities, adequate compensation to the family of the victim, implementation of the central protection act and workplace safety measures at all medical colleges across the country.
11:22 AM
Supreme Court rules that states can impose dues on royalty from Centre, mining cos retrospectively
In a setback for mining operators, the Supreme Court today ruled that that the states can impose levies with effect from April 1, 2005.
10:34 AM
Doctor rape-murder case: CBI team arrives in Kolkata to begin investigation
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Kolkata to take over the investigation of the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in West Bengal's Kolkata, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI has also arrived with a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9.
10:32 AM
Funds are 'not domiciled' here: Mauritius FSC reacts to Hindenburg's offshore funds claims against Sebi chief
The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius on Tuesday denied the offshore fund allegations against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch in the new Hindenburg Research report, saying that the funds are “not domiciled” in the island nation.
10:24 AM
Wayanad landslides linked to 10% heavier rainfall due to climate change: WWA Study
The deadly landslides in Kerala's ecologically fragile Wayanad district were triggered by a heavy burst of rainfall, made 10 per cent heavier by climate change, according to a new rapid attribution study by a global team of scientists. Researchers from India, Sweden, the US and the UK warned that such events will become more common as the climate continues to warm. To measure the impact of human-caused climate change, the scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group analysed climate models with high enough resolution to accurately reflect rainfall in the relatively small study area.
10:11 AM
Enforcement Directorate begins restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers
The case pertains to flats constructed by the SRS Group as part of projects like SRS Pearl, SRS City and SRS Prime. The process to restitute 78 flats of genuine homebuyers in these SRS projects has been initiated following the Appellate Tribunal, instituted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), issuing an order on August 12 allowing the ED to return these flats worth a total Rs 20.15 crore to their rightful claimants.
10:06 AM
Official at Palghar collectorate held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe
A senior official at the Palghar district collectorate in Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for clearance in a land deal matter, police said. A case has been registered against the 50-year-old accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, an official from the police control room said.
9:51 AM
Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said, "CM Bhagwant Mann and national general secretary Sandeep Pathak held a meeting of AAP MLAs, Lok Sabha MPs and ministers (of Punjab) that how the govt and organisation will work in the coming days. The status of the schemes of the Chief Minister and their implementation was reviewed. The CM has given guidance on how the feedback of people can help us."
9:44 AM
Bengal guv asks VCs to raise security measures at varsities
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked vice-chancellors of state universities to increase security measures in their compounds in the wake of the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor here, news agency PTI reported. Bose's direction came at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, during which he said the security should be enhanced for woman students and teaching and non-teaching staff.
9:16 AM
US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation
The United States has strongly rejected allegations that it was involved in the resignation of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.