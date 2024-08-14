LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. The petition challenged the August 5 decision of the Delhi High Court which rejected Chief Minister Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to all those who suffered during India's partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country. "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history," Shah wrote on 'X'. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Kolkata to take over the investigation of the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in West Bengal's Kolkata, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI has also arrived with a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9. The Court asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately. The doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that states can collect previous dues on royalty and tax on mineral bearing land from April 1, 2005. The payment of dues by Centre, mining firms can be made to mineral-rich states in staggered manner over the next 12 years, the top court said in its judgement. The United States has denied allegations that it was involved in the resignation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina quit and escaped to India on Aug 5 after thousands of protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka, demanding the ouster of her government. On Tuesday, United States Department of State Vedant Patel said that the allegations were “laughable” and “absolutely false”. More than 450 people were killed in Bangladesh during the weeks of unrest leading up to her toppling. An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, was subsequently formed.