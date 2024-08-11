Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi airport sees 3 flight diversions of Air India due to bad weather

The official said three flights of Air India were diverted, two to Jaipur and one to Lucknow

Air India
On Sunday morning, Air India said flights to and from Delhi may be affected due to heavy rains.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
Three flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to bad weather, according to an official.

Various parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rains on Sunday.

The official said three flights of Air India were diverted, two to Jaipur and one to Lucknow. These flights were diverted between 0945 and 1115 hours, the official added.

On Sunday morning, Air India said flights to and from Delhi may be affected due to heavy rains. "Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," the airline said in a post on X.


Topics :Delhi airportAir Indiaheavy rainsmonsoon rainfall

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

