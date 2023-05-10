Home / India News / 3,500 phone connections obtained via fraudulent means disconnected: HP

3,500 phone connections obtained via fraudulent means disconnected: HP

Nearly 3,500 mobile phones procured for cybercrime and phishing through fraudulent means have been disconnected by the Himachal Pradesh unit of telecommunication department

Press Trust of India Shimla
3,500 phone connections obtained via fraudulent means disconnected: HP

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 3,500 mobile phones procured for cybercrime and phishing through fraudulent means have been disconnected by the Himachal Pradesh unit of telecommunication department, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The department used artificial intelligence (AI) and other techniques to identify the mobile connections obtained through fraudulent means and detected 3,491 connections given by telecom service providers in the state, it said.

Additional Director General (ADG) at HP telecommunications Ranbir Singh said fake connections have been cancelled.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate launched in India: Check details

Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Museum Expo 2023: Video game and a virtual peek inside new address

LSR students worried as college asks them to vacate hostel for repairs

Adolescent love can't be controlled, be careful in Posco bails: Delhi HC

Provide chances to youth to take demographic advantage: RBI Deputy Guv

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentMobile phones

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story