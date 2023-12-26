Home / India News / 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Kishtwar district of J-K at 1:10 am on Tuesday

3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Kishtwar district of J-K at 1:10 am on Tuesday

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 01:10:26 IST, Lat: 33.36 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India," the NCS posted on X

Earthquake | Representative image by Shutterstock
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 1.10 am at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 33.36 and longitude 76.67, as per NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 01:10:26 IST, Lat: 33.36 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India," the NCS posted on X.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

