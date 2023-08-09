Home / India News / 4 killed in two separate incidents involving apple-laden trucks in Shimla

4 killed in two separate incidents involving apple-laden trucks in Shimla

Four people were crushed by apple-laden trucks in two separate road incidents in Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Shimla
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Two people were crushed to death coming under a truck laden with apples in Chaila area of Shimla district, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday evening when the truck from Narkanda was going outside the state taking the Rajgarh-Solan road.

The truck, reportedly by mistake, veered towards Chaila market instead of the SainjRajgarh road and going out of control, hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed two people, one of whom was a woman.

According to preliminary investigations by police, a brake failure led to the accident.

The bodies were extracted with the help of an excavator and sent for post mortem to the Civil Hospital in Theog, police said. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, they said.

In the second incident, driver of another apple-laden truck coming from Theog lost control over the vehicle near Dhalli in the outskirts of Shimla city and fell over a pickup truck turning from Theog-Shimla road to Basantpur-Shimla road.

Two people died on the spot and their bodies are being extracted, police said.

So far 92 persons have died in road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till date as per the state emergency operation centre.

Topics :road accidentShimla weatherShimlaHimachal pradesh government

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

