40 injured after state bus overturns in Gujarat's Lakhtar taluka: Officials

According to the officials, the bus that overturned was on its way to Junagadh from Deodar

ANI
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
As many as 40 people were injured in a road accident near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka after a state bus overturned on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the officials, the bus that overturned was on its way to Junagadh from Deodar.

BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana said, "At around 12.15 am, an ST bus going from Deodar to Junagadh overturned near Wana village. Of 55 to 60 passengers on the bus, around 40 faced injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two passengers are critically injured."

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, seven people died after a car collided with a truck at Chengam in Thiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning.

As per the information, the police reportedly arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information. Injured people were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital.

Chengam Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

