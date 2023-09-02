Home / India News / 45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut due to Maratha quota violence: MSRTC

45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut due to Maratha quota violence: MSRTC

Due to protests, 45 out of 250 depots of MSRTC remain shut, an MSRTC spokesperson said here on Saturday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
MSRTC | Photo: Wikipedia

Sep 02 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
At least 20 buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been torched during violence over the Maratha quota demand since Friday evening.

Due to protests, 45 out of 250 depots of MSRTC remain shut, an MSRTC spokesperson said here on Saturday.

"Bus depots in Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, and Ahmednagar are completely shut. So far, 20 buses have been set afire during the Maratha reservation agitation. At other places in Maharashtra, the movement of buses is normal," MSRTC spokesperson Abhijit Bhosale said.

An agitation in support of a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota in Jalna's Ambad tehsil turned violent on Friday when police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse protesters on Dhule-Solapur road, according to officials.

The protesters torched some state transport buses and some private vehicles, they said.

Topics :MaharashtraMaratha quotaProtest

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

