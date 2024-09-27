46 people, including 37 children, drown in Bihar during Jitiya festival

A total of 46 people, including 37 children, died in separate incidents of drowning across Bihar on the festival of 'Jitiya' over the last 24 hours.

The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts.

The teams of SDRF and NDRF from the Disaster Management Department are continuously conducting search operations across the region.

According to the Disaster Management Department, Bihar, 43 bodies have been recovered by the team and an amount of Rs 4 lakh will be provided as ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased