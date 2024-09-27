Jaishankar meets UN Chief, discusses Pact for Future, climate action

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. During the meeting, the talks focused on the Pact for the Future, reforming multilateralism, artificial intelligence, climate action, and concerns in West Asia and Ukraine. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Always a pleasure to speak with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Discussed the Pact for the Future, reforming multilateralism, AI, climate action, West Asia and Ukraine."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp UNGA recently adopted Summit of the Future pact, covering a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister also met his several counterparts on the sidelines of UNGA. In a series of posts, Jaishankar shared pictures with his several counterparts and discussed about enhancing bilateral cooperation.

"Happy to meet FM Tanja Fajon of Slovenia today on the sidelines of UNGA79. Spoke about India's increasing cooperation with the Mediterranean region," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"A warm first meeting with FM Badr Abdelatty of Egypt today at UNGA79. Discussed the steady progress in our bilateral ties and exchanged views on developments in the region," a post by Jaishankar read.

Another post said, "Delighted to meet FM Nasser Bourita of Morocco today at UNGA79. We talked bilateral cooperation and our shared goal of reformed multilateralism."



"Nice to meet DPM and FM Ervin Ibrahimovic of Montenegro today on the sidelines of UNGA79. Our conversation focussed on advancing cooperation in business, health and tourism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The EAM also posted about his meeting with his Swedish counterpart. "A good first meeting with my Swedish counterpart Maria Stenergard in New York today. Spoke about deepening our bilateral relationship in fields of sustainable development, investments and skilled workers' mobility. Exchanged perspectives on Ukraine and Indo - Pacific," Jaishankar wrote.

"Such a pleasure to meet FM Luminita Odobescu of Romania. Took stock of our growing bilateral engagements in tourism, defence and mobility. Exchanged perspectives on Ukraine," the post on X said.

In another post, Jaishankar wrote, "A cordial meeting with FM Maksim Ryzhenkov of Belarus, on the sidelines of UNGA79 today in New York. Discussed possibilities in health, education, technology and deepening economic linkages.

"A quick catchup with FM Albert Shingiro of Burundi at UNGA79," Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar underscored the significance of BRICS for multipolarity and global diversity. He further said that the meeting emphasised the need to reform multilateralism and strengthen development.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Just concluded the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. Underlined its significance for multi-polarity and global diversity. Focused on reforming multilateralism and strengthening development."

Jaishankar also stressed achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets during the BRICS meeting. The discussions focused on overcoming poverty, addressing debt, and promoting fair trade."

Also discussed achieving SDG targets, addressing debt, promoting fair trade and overcoming poverty. Thank FM Mauro Vieira for convening and chairing the meeting," the post on X added.