48-hour encounter in Kokernag, Kashmir; 3 officers killed, soldier missing

A gunfight in the dense forests of Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir, spanning over 48 hours, resulted in the loss of three officers – an Army Colonel, a Major, and a Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent. Additionally, a soldier has reportedly gone missing while two others were injured.

The Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police were leading a joint-search operation to locate and neutralise terrorists believed to be in the Garol village. As the search progressed, it became evident to the team that the terrorists had taken refuge in the higher reaches of the dense forest.

The operation began on September 12 evening in Garol but was called off during the night. The operation resumed the following morning and the encounter unfolded on Wednesday in Kokernag, situated within the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Colonel Manpreet Singh, the search team ventured into this terrain. As noon approached, they came under gunfire from the terrorists.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who commanded the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Unit, Major Aashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent Himanyun Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were all killed in action.

Senior army and police officers, GoC 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai and DGP Dilbag Singh, rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

The Army undertook a specialised operation through Kokernag to retrieve the officers' bodies. All three had sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to their injuries during treatment. They will be transported back home by a special aircraft.

Upon the news of the encounter, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah pitched for peace talks. Abdulla also stated that "there are encounters daily" in Jammu and Kashmir. He added, "I don't see the end of this (encounters). Today we had an encounter in Rajouri, there are encounters daily ( in Kashmir). The government is shouting daily that militancy is over. Now tell me, is militancy over?"

Responding to these statements, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the politics of Abdullah and his family has been responsible for the scourge of terrorism in the Valley.

"Farooq Abdullah and his family have ruled, misruled and misgoverned Jammu and Kashmir for many many years. Their politics have primarily been responsible for decades of deprivation and J & K people's suffering from lack of rights, economic opportunities and the scourge of terrorism," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

According to a report by NDTV, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the fallen army officers in Srinagar, honouring their sacrifice.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who held the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry), served as the Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Unit (19 RR). Major Aashish Dhonchak, also a recipient of the Sena Medal (Gallantry), served as the company commander of 19 RR. DSP Himanyun Bhat was a dedicated Deputy Superintendent (DySP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

(With agency inputs)