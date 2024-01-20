Home / India News / 48-hour strike disrupts normal life across Manipur's Imphal valley

48-hour strike disrupts normal life across Manipur's Imphal valley

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur's Imphal valley on Saturday due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer

Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur's Imphal valley on Saturday due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, while public transport services did not operate. Attendance in offices was also reportedly thin.

No untoward incident has been reported so far, a police officer said.

The hill districts, however, were not affected by the strike.

"We had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in connection with the killing. However, there has been no response from the government... the JAC claimed in a statement.

The committee has demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing.

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Two bogies of Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express derail, train delayed

Hindu Sena defaces Babar Road signage in central Delhi, demands renaming

Delhi missing deadline to treat sewage makes Yamuna cleaning goal tough

PM Modi to offer prayers at famous Srirangam, Rameswaram temples today

North India continues to shiver; some flights and trains delayed due to fog

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur govtImphalprotestsNorth East

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story