Hindu Sena defaces Babar Road signage in central Delhi, demands renaming

Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday defaced the signage for Babar Road in Central Delhi, demanding that it should be renamed

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 11:55 AM IST
Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday defaced the signage for Babar Road in Central Delhi, demanding that it should be renamed.

Activists of the outfit pasted a poster with Ayodhya Marg written on it.

An official of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said they are getting the poster removed and will file a police complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the outfit has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

