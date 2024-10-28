Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. This auspicious festival is celebrated across the country, and it's a perfect opportunity to explore new destinations and experience the vibrant festivities.

Numerous cities and towns in India celebrate Diwali in their own style offering something different, yet equally stunning. Here are some places in India where one can enjoy the magic of this festival. In case, you are planning to explore how different parts of the country celebrate Diwali, then check the top 5 places to travel for a memorable Diwali.

Top 5 places to visit this Diwali 2024

Here are the top five places to travel for a memorable Diwali in 2024:

1. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, transforms into a celestial wonderland during Diwali. The city is adorned with millions of diyas (oil lamps), creating a mesmerising view for all the visitors. Witness the grand Deepotsav celebrations, attend the Ramlila performances, and immerse yourself in the spiritual fervour. Don't forget to pack your essentials in a stylish and personalised weekend bag to make your trip even more special.

2. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, offers a soul-stirring Diwali experience. The ghats along the holy Ganges River are illuminated with thousands of diyas, creating a breathtaking sight. One can attend the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremony and release floating diyas into the river. It is advisable to keep your belongings organised during your spiritual journey.

3. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, the Pink City, celebrates Diwali with a touch of royal brilliance. The palaces and markets are adorned with colourful lights, creating a mesmerising ambience. Attend the Diwali Mela at the City Palace, witness the spectacular fireworks, and indulge in traditional Rajasthani delicacies. This one trip to Jaipur can make your Diwali special.

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, offers a picturesque setting for your Diwali celebrations. The majestic palaces and serene lakes are illuminated with lights, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere. Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, attend the grand palace celebrations, and enjoy the fireworks reflecting on the water. Carry your essentials in a personalised duffel bag to travel in style.

5. Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar celebrates Diwali alongside Bandi Chhor Divas, marking the return of the sixth Sikh Guru, Hargobind Sahib Ji, from imprisonment. The Golden Temple is lit up beautifully with oil lamps and candles, creating a divine atmosphere. Seeing the reflection of the illuminated temple on the holy water of the Sarovar (lake) is a beautiful sight. Amritsar is one of the great places to celebrate Diwali in India if you want to experience a blend of Hindu and Sikh traditions.