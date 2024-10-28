Govt to impose Rs 15 lakh pollution fine, Rs 15,000 for stubble burning

In response to recent criticism from the Supreme Court, the Union government plans to introduce penalties of up to Rs 15 lakh for environmental violations and a spot fine of up to Rs 15,000 for stubble burning, according to a report by Mint.

The Supreme Court recently reprimanded the government over its weakened enforcement of environmental laws, highlighting the growing pollution crisis in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Each winter, toxic smog engulfs Delhi and nearby regions, worsened by stubble burning in neighbouring states and the use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

The government now seeks to revise the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, the report said.

The report quoted an official as saying that penalties will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15 lakh for general violators, and Rs 2,500-Rs 15,000 for each instance of stubble burning.

Reduction in stubble burning cases

Incidents of stubble burning have decreased this year, with cases dropping to 4,969 between September 15 and October 26 across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, compared to 7,136 in the same period last year, according to data from the CREAMS-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, which monitors stubble burning via satellite.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi fell to 356 on Sunday from 255 the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital’s air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category through the week, with a potential shift to “severe” if pollution from stubble burning and firecrackers increases.

Farmers found burning crop residue will face on-the-spot fines administered by the Commission for Air Quality Management in coordination with local authorities, the report said.

In July, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change proposed amendments to the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1982, targeting emissions from various industries. Plans include appointing adjudicating officers to expedite penalty decisions for rule violations.

Ban on firecrackers

To combat rising pollution levels, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has extended its ban on all firecracker activities until January 1, while authorities in Punjab have also prohibited firecrackers. In Haryana's Gurugram, only green crackers are allowed for Diwali celebrations.

Though the Supreme Court approved green crackers in 2018 following a ban on traditional varieties, enforcement remains a challenge due to difficulties in distinguishing them from conventional ones.