Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / JSW Infra Q2 results: Net profit up 46% at Rs 372 cr on strong cargo growth

JSW Infra Q2 results: Net profit up 46% at Rs 372 cr on strong cargo growth

The company, India's second-biggest private port operator, reported consolidated net profit of 3.72 billion rupees ($44.3 million) in second quarter ended Sept. 30, up by 46% on-year

jsw
JSW Infra's bigger rival, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, is due to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian JSW Infrastructure on Monday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit since going public in October 2023, boosted by higher cargo volumes.

The company, India's second-biggest private port operator, reported consolidated net profit of 3.72 billion rupees ($44.3 million) in second quarter ended Sept. 30, up by 46% on-year.

The company handled 27.5 million metric tonnes of cargo, 16% higher over the last year, said JSW Infrastructure, which operates ten ports and terminals along the Indian coastline.

Higher cargo volumes was driven by increased capacity utilisation at its coal terminals, the company said in an earnings release, leading to higher third-party volumes growth of 48% year-on-year.

Revenue from operations rose by 18% to 10.01 billion rupees.

Total expenses, meanwhile, fell nearly 6% to 5.34 billion rupees, helping boost its margins to 55.8% from 54% a year ago.

More From This Section

LIVE: Gujarat's work in field of water management has set an example in the country, says PM Modi

Is the stock market open on Diwali 2024? Here's all you need to know

West Bengal extends ban on tobacco-based gutkha, pan masala till Nov 2025

Bar Council of India removes 107 'fake' lawyers from its roll in Delhi

Gift card scam hits Bengaluru engineer, ends ups losing Rs 4.5 lakh

Additionally, the company said it plans to enhance its overall cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 from 170 MTPA currently.

JSW Infra's bigger rival, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, is due to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JSW Infrastructure surges 4% on allotting commercial paper of Rs 1,000 cr

JSW Infra receives LoI to develop port project worth over Rs 4,000 cr

JSW Infra rises 5% on receiving delivery of 2nd dredger from Netherlands

JSW Infra extends rally, up 7% on capex Plans; BNP Paribas raises target

JSW Infra okays Rs 2,359 cr capex for expansion at Jaigarh, Dharamtar ports

Topics :JSW InfrastructureQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story