5 tourists from Maharashtra killed in Pahalgam attack: Eknath Shinde

Five tourists from Maharashtra have lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, said a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Deputy CM has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange a special flight to evacuate stranded tourists from Maharashtra.

Responding to the appeal, the Union Minister assured Shinde that once the list of stranded individuals is shared with the Ministry, efforts will be initiated to transport them to Mumbai as a priority.

"Five tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives in the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a phone conversation with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu regarding arrangements to bring them back to the state. During the conversation, Shinde requested Naidu to arrange a special flight to bring back the tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. Accepting the request, Naidu assured that once a list of the stranded tourists is provided, arrangements will be made to bring them to Mumbai via a special flight. The DCM's request has been accepted," the statement said.

Among the five deceased in the attack, three persons hailed from the Dombivali area of Thane district of the state, said the District Information Officer of Thane.

The deceased have been identified as Hemant Joshi, Sanjay Lele and Atul Mone.

Also Read

One of the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack, Atul Mone, was a Senior Section Engineer in Indian Railways.

The district administration is trying to help the families of these 3 deceased persons. The district administration has issued helpline numbers to help Thane residents who are stuck in Kashmir after the terror attack, the official added.

Apart from these casualties, several tourists hailing from Maharashtra were also injured during the attack.

A statement from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office stated that two people, one from Nagpur and another from Pune, had been injured in the incident.

The Chief Minister has assured the state government that it will provide all possible assistance to the tourists The who are stranded in Pahalgam.

Taking to social media post on X, the CMO wrote, "A family from Nagpur was present at the site during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Upon hearing the sound of gunfire, they jumped off the mountain in panic, during which Simran Rupchandani was injured after slipping and suffered a fracture in her leg. Tilak and Garv Rupchandani were also with her. All three are safe. They have been contacted and are being provided with all necessary assistance."

In another post, the CMO wrote, "Santosh Jagdale from Pune sustained bullet injuries in the cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir and is currently undergoing treatment. It has also been reported that his wife was injured. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to their family members in Pune over the phone and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government."

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the attack was aimed at derailing Jammu and Kashmir's path towards progress and development.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasised that neither Jammu and Kashmir nor the rest of India would be deterred by such acts of terror. "Esi shaktio ko kuchalna, ye Bharat janta hai," he asserted, adding that the people of India know how to crush such destructive forces.

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with several political leaders condemning the attack.

Security agencies are on high alert following the incident, and a probe is underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.