PM Modi calls Saudi ties 'limitless', bats for trade and strategic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia a “limitless partnership” during his visit to Jeddah. This is his third trip to the Kingdom since 2016.

In an interview with Arab News, Modi said Saudi Arabia is “a trusted friend and strategic ally”. He said the two countries have grown much closer since the formation of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.

“Our partnership has limitless potential. In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong, as a pillar of stability,” he said.

During the interview, he praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for strengthening the relationship. Modi described him as “a strong advocate of our bilateral ties” and “a visionary who has inspired global admiration through the reforms under Vision 2030.”

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” Modi said.

Stronger trade, tech, and defense ties

Modi also spoke about economic growth between the two countries. Even with global challenges, trade has increased, especially in energy, agriculture, and fertilisers. Modi encouraged deeper ties in newer areas like green hydrogen and technology. “Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Modi congratulated Saudi Arabia for winning the bids to host World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034. He said these achievements are a matter of “immense pride”. He also highlighted growing defense cooperation, including joint military exercises, as a sign of stronger strategic trust.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), launched during the G20 Summit in 2023, Modi said the project would be “a key catalyst of commerce, connectivity and growth in the entire region.” The Indian government said the visit “reflects the importance India attaches to its bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

What’s on the agenda during the Saudi visit?

Modi will talk about the number of Indian pilgrims allowed to go on Hajj – the yearly Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca – during his meeting, according to PTI.

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has gone up to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014. So far, plans for 122,518 pilgrims have been completed. But because of delays by some travel groups handling the Hajj, about 42,000 Indians might not be able to go this year.

The two leaders will also talk about health, research, new technology, culture, science, space, and energy.

Inviting Saudi Arabia to invest in India, Modi said Saudi companies should make use of the big opportunities in India’s development journey, known as ‘Viksit Bharat’. They can help build modern infrastructure, improve transport, support renewable energy, healthcare, innovation, start-ups, and areas like the ‘blue economy’, which includes ocean-related industries.