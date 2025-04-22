Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump calls J-K terror attack 'deeply disturbing', Putin terms it 'brutal'

Trump calls J-K terror attack 'deeply disturbing', Putin terms it 'brutal'

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019

Donald Trump, Trump

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. | (Photo; PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was "deeply disturbing", asserting that the US stands strongly with India against terrorism.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

 

The 26 dead in the Pahalgam attack included two foreigners - from UAE and Nepal - and two locals, a high-ranking Indian official said, without getting into details.  Vladimir Putin condemns terror attack in J-K

Also Read

Harvard University

US academic leaders unite against Trump's higher education policies

Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO, Axis Securities

FY26 could be a constructive year for FII flows: Pranav Haridasan, Axis Sec

Marco Rubio

Trump admin begins State Department overhaul to cut redundancy: Rubio

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Trump bets on baby boom to Make America Great Again with cash, IVF and more

Amazon

US seeks equal ecomm access for Amazon, Walmart in trade talks with India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians citizens of various countries".

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, a high-ranking Indian official indicated without getting into details.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.

 

More From This Section

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia

PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

JD Vance, Vance

JD Vance extends condolences for Pahalgam terror attack victims in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir protest

26 tourists killed in terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam; at least 20 injured

Modi, Narendra Modi

'They won't be spared': PM condemns Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong calls Pahalgam terror attack a blot on humanity, urges action

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi US India relations India-Russia ties Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Pahalgam attack global terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon