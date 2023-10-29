Home / India News / 6 dead, 25 injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra

6 dead, 25 injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra

It is suspected that some deaths have occurred in the accident as well, an official said but could not immediately confirm the information

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
At least 6 dead, 25 injured, after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, railway officials said.
 
“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.
 
It is suspected that some deaths have occurred in the accident as well, an official said but could not immediately confirm the information.
 
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing.
 
Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.
 
Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations.
 
He asked the officials to arrange sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

